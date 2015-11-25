D. Nazarbayeva invited Kazakh businesswomen to join 2nd stage of privatization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva called businesswomen to join the upcoming second stage of privatization.

“In 90s Kazakhstani women could not partake in privatization. But now I am calling you to use this opportunity and join the privatization process,” she said addressing the participants of the IV Eurasian Summit of Women in Astana.

The Vice PM invited the women to focus on social sphere in privatization. “Social infrastructure facilities – kindergartens, hospitals, out-patient hospitals, schools – are falling under denationalization too,” she noted.

D. Nazarbayeva promised also to help those women who want to privatize even large industrial enterprises. “I welcome such decisions, and I will help you,” she concluded.