    09:54, 02 October 2015 | GMT +6

    D. Rosa of «Astana» won Milan-Turin race

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian cyclist representing Astana Pro Team Diego Rosa won the one-day Milan-Turin cycling race, Vesti.kz informs.

    The length of the race is 186 km. D. Rosa needed 4 hours 27 minutes and 51 seconds to finish the race. Rafal Majka of Tinkoff-Saxo finished second trailing 16 seconds and Fabio Aru of Astana was third 18 seconds behind D. Rosa.

    As earlier reported, Vincenzo Nibali won for Astana the previous one-day race - Tre Valli Varesine.

    F. Aru will also take part in the Almaty Tour on October 4.

