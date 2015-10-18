EN
    D. Trump wished GGG good luck in his fight

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well, if David Lemieux was hoping that GGG would stay home and watch TV in his den... he is out of luck.

    Some minutes ago Gennady Golovkin arrived at Madison Square Garden. The undercard of the Golovkin-Lemieux fight is already underway. So, GGG is about two hours away from his fight.

    Presidential candidate of the USA Donald Trump just walked out of the dressing room of GGG where he wished the boxer from Kazakhstan success and good luck in the ring.

