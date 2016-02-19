EN
    10:38, 19 February 2016 | GMT +6

    D. Wade: I'm young and hungry for titles

    ASTANA. KAZINFROM - As mandatory challenger for G. Golovkin's IBF title Dominic Wade noted, his youth and willingness to win the title can play an important role in the fight with G. Golovkin on April 23, Sports.kz informs.

    "I have come here to do what I have to do, and you all understand it. Everybody thinks that I'm young, and it will play its role. I am hungry for titles and want to win. It will be a show on April 23. I plan to do it," Wade said.

