    10:15, 15 October 2015 | GMT +6

    D. Yeleussinov and I. Dychko to compete for golden medal in Doha today

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The finals of the AIBA World Boxing Championships will take place in Doha today. Kazakhstani boxers Daniyar Yeleussinov and Ivan Dychko are fighting for the gold medals of the championships in Doha, Sport.kz informs.

    D. Yeleussinov will face Moroccan Mohammed Rabii in the 69 kg category and I. Dychko faces French Tony Yoka in the golden medal bout in the 91 kg category.

    The finals begin at 10 pm, Astana time.

