    08:48, 08 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Daesh claims responsibility for deadly Libya blast

    TRIPOLI. KAZINFORM - Earlier in the day, a car bomb had exploded at a military training camp in the city of Zliten, killing 70.

    More than 100 people were present for a military training.
    Libya has been in a state of turmoil for years after the Arab Spring protests in early 2011 led to a civil war, and a western military intervention helped Islamic rebels overthrow the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi.
    The instability that has plagued Libya since 2011 has facilitated the emergence of numerous militant groups, including Daesh. Daesh is a designated terrorist organization that is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
    Source: Sputnik International

