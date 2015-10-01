EN
    13:00, 01 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Daesh follower detained in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Security Committee detained a follower of Daesh international terrorist organization in Astana Sep 30.

    As the Committee's press service informs, as per Article 256 of Kazakhstan's Criminal Code "Propaganda of terrorism or public calls for committing acts of terrorism" the employees of the municipal national security department detained a follower of Daesh international terrorist organization. This person actively disseminated religious and extremist materials via social networks and propagated the activity of Daesh," a press release reads. Investigation is underway.

