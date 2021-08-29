EN
    12:14, 29 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Daily COVID-19 and pneumonia-related deaths in Kazakhstan hit 157

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the daily COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia death rates across the country as of August 27, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    The daily deaths hit a new record in Almaty of 33. Karaganda region confirmed 22 fatalities, 16 deaths were recorded in Shymkent, 12 in Mangistau region, 9 in Nur-Sultan.

    135 people died from coronavirus infection, while 22 from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 993 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 779,927.


