Daily COVID-19 case count at 1,677 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,677 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 227. Pavlodar region and Nur-Sultan city are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 234 and 165, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Karaganda region has reported 153 infections, North Kazakhstan region – 146, Akmola region – 136, Kostanay region – 133, and Almaty region – 131.

70 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in East Kazakhstan region, 49 in West Kazakhstan region, 48 in Shymkent city, 44 in Aktobe region, 35 in Turkestan region, 35 in Turkestan region, 34 in Atyrau region, 30 in Kyzylorda region, 29 in Zhambyl region, and 13 in Mangistau region.

The country has so far reported 928,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19.