EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:16, 24 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Daily COVID-19 case count at 1,677 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,677 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 227. Pavlodar region and Nur-Sultan city are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 234 and 165, accordingly.

    Out of the daily case count, Karaganda region has reported 153 infections, North Kazakhstan region – 146, Akmola region – 136, Kostanay region – 133, and Almaty region – 131.

    70 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in East Kazakhstan region, 49 in West Kazakhstan region, 48 in Shymkent city, 44 in Aktobe region, 35 in Turkestan region, 35 in Turkestan region, 34 in Atyrau region, 30 in Kyzylorda region, 29 in Zhambyl region, and 13 in Mangistau region.

    The country has so far reported 928,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!