Daily COVID-19 case count at 1,688 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,688 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 383,595, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 290. Karaganda region and Almaty city are second and third in terms of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 260 and 252, respectively.

Akmola and Almaty regions round out the top five regions with highest triple digit numbers of COVID-19 cases with 126 and 102, accordingly.

West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions have reported 99 and 96 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

92 more cases have been registered in East Kazakhstan region, 85 in Atyrau region, 52 in Shymkent city, 43 in Kostanay region, 41 in Aktobe region, 36 in Mangistau region, 35 in North Kazakhstan region, 32 in Turkestan region, 28 in Zhambyl region, and 19 in Kyzylorda region.