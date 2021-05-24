Daily COVID-19 case count at 1,832 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,832 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 375,014, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 398. Ranked second is Karaganda region – 355. Nur-Sultan is third in terms of number of new cases – 179.

Fresh daily infections have also been reported in triple-digit territory in Akmola and Almaty regions – 140 and 104 cases, respectively.

85 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in West Kazakhstan region, 84 in Atyrau region, 80 in East Kazakhstan region, 77 in Shymkent city, 73 in Pavlodar region, 43 in Kyzylorda region, 42 in North Kazakhstan region, 41 in Kostanay region, 38 in Turkestan region, 35 in Mangistau region, 34 in Aktobe region, and 24 in Zhambyl region.