Daily COVID-19 case count at 2,438 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,438 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 506. Karaganda region and Nur-Sultan city are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 340 and 299, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Pavlodar region has reported 192 infections, Almaty region - Akmola region – 135, East Kazakhstan region – 115, Kostanay region – 11, 5, and Aktobe region – 106.

81 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Shymkent city, 75 in Atyrau region, 72 in North Kazakhstan region, 67 in West Kazakhstan region, 58 in Turkestan region, 56 in Zhambyl region, 41 in Kyzylorda region, and 14 in Mangistau region.

The country has so far reported 862,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19.