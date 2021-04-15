EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:39, 15 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Daily COVID-19 case count at 2,641 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,641 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, taking the total to 278,695, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan have reported the biggest numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 657 and 650, respectively. Almaty region is third in terms of the highest number of daily infections – 220.

    Triple-digit COVID-19 infections have also been reported in Karaganda region – 202, West Kazakhstan region – 117, Atyrau region – 113, Shymkent city – 111, and Aktobe region – 109.

    With 95, East Kazakhstan region has seen the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases, followed by Akmola region – 85 and Kyzylorda region – 65.

    52 fresh COVID-19 cases have been spotted in Mangistau region, 45 in Pavlodar region, 38 in Zhambyl region, 28 in Kostanay region, 28 in North Kazakhstan region, and 26 in Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!