Daily COVID-19 case count at 3,676 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,676 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 889. Karaganda and Almaty regions are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 390 and 365, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Nur-Sultan city has reported 317 infections, Pavlodar region – 205, Akmola region – 202, East Kazakhstan region – 192, Aktobe region – 178, Kostanay region – 172, Mangistau region – 162, Shymkent city – 151, and West Kazakhstan region – 109.

93 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Atyrau region, 79 in Kyzylorda region, 67 in North Kazakhstan region, 62 in North Kazakhstan region, and 43 in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 835,924 confirmed cases of COVID-19.