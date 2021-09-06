Daily COVID-19 case count at 3,897 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,897 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city 1,085. Karaganda region and Nur-Sultan city are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 492 and 330, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Almaty region has reported 279 infections, Pavlodar region – 255, Akmola region – 234, Kostanay region – 215, Mangistau region – 209, East Kazakhstan region – 148, and Atyrau region – 120.

95 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Zhambyl region, 83 in West Kazakhstan region, 79 in Kyzylorda region, 79 in Shymkent city, 74 in North Kazakhstan region, 67 in Aktobe region, and 53 in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 816,896 confirmed cases of COVID-19.