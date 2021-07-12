Daily COVID-19 case count at 3,899 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 3,899 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities have reported the biggest triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 950 and 638, respectively. Karaganda region is third in terms of the number of daily infections – 603.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Atyrau region – 290, Shymkent city – 264, West Kazakhstan region – 215, Akmola region – 139, Pavlodar region – 142, Mangistau region – 126.

Kostanay region has seen 92 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Almaty region has reported 85 fresh daily infections, Turkestan region – 71, East Kazakhstan region – 68, Zhambyl region – 66, Kyzylorda region – 64, Aktobe region – 55, and North Kazakhstan region – 31.

The country’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 458,724.