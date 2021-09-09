Daily COVID-19 case count at 4,106 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,106 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 976. Karaganda and Almaty regions are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 549 and 330, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Nur-Sultan city has reported 329 infections, Pavlodar region – 229, Aktobe region – 222, East Kazakhstan region – 201, Akmola region – 201, Mangistau region – 185, Kostanay region – 178, Shymkent city – 150, Atyrau region – 127, and West Kazakhstan region – 124.

92 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Kyzylorda region, 81 in North Kazakhstan region, 79 in Zhambyl region, and 53 in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 828,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19.