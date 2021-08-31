Daily COVID-19 case count at 4,322 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,322 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city 1,309. Karaganda region and Nur-Sultan city are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 551 and 376, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Almaty region has reported 359 infections, Pavlodar region – 296, Akmola region – 259, Kostanay region – 245, East Kazakhstan region – 166, Shymkent city – 137, Atyrau region – 126, Aktobe region – 123, and Mangistau region – 109.

76 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in North Kazakhstan region, 65 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in West Kazakhstan region, 45 in Turkestan region, and 34 in Zhambyl region.

The country has so far reported 789,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19.