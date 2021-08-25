Daily COVID-19 case count at 6,040 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,040 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty city and Karaganda region – 1,590 and 843, accordingly. Nur-Sultan city is third with 505 daily infections.

Out of the daily case count, Aktobe region has reported 388 infections, Almaty region – 358, Pavlodar region – 317, Atyrau region – 307, Kostanay region – 269, Akmola region – 265, Shymkent city – 220, Zhambyl region – 202, Mangistau region – 202, East Kazakhstan region – 167, West Kazakhstan region – 123, and North Kazakhstan region – 122.

98 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Kyzylorda region and 64 in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 754,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19.