Daily COVID-19 case count at 7,803 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 7,803 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The highest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – 1,535 and 1,507, accordingly. Karaganda region is third with 974 daily infections.

Out of the total number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Shymkent city has reported 585, Atyrau region – 415, Almaty region – 334, Pavlodar region – 300, Akmola region – 256, Mangistau region – 254, Kostanay region – 252, Aktobe region – 251, Zhambyl region – 222, Kyzylorda region – 201, East Kazakhstan region – 198, West Kazakhstan region – 185, Turkestan region – 183, and North Kazkahstan region – 151.

The country has so far reported 580,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19.