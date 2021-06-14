Daily COVID-19 case count at 967 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 967 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region have reported the biggest triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 215 and 165, respectively. Almaty city is third in terms of number of daily infections – 96.

East Kazakhstan has seen 72 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

51 and 50 infections have been logged in West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Atyrau region has reported 43 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Akmola region – 43, Shymkent city – 42, Mangistau region – 34, Kostanay region – 33, Almaty region – 29, Kyzylorda region – 25, Zhambyl region – 22, Turkestan region – 22, North Kazakhstan region – 13, and Aktobe region – 12.

The country’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 402,239.