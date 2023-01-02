Daily COVID-19 case count drops in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 115 coronavirus cases and two case of COVID pneumonia over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of today, 2,814 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 259 are under treatment as inpatients, and 2,555 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, seven COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, six in critical condition, and two connected to artificial lung ventilation.