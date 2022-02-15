EN
    09:09, 15 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,173 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,173 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 480. Pavlodar region has reported the second biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 141.

    Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region – 95, Almaty region – 91, Akmola region – 75, Karaganda region – 75, Nur-Sultan city – 64, Kostanay region – 45, East Kazakhstan region – 33, West Kazakhstan region – 25, Zhambyl region – 19, and Shymkent city – 13.

    Aktobe region has reported seven fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Atyrau region – four, Mangistau region – four, Kyzylorda region – one, and Turkestan region – one.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,292,393.


