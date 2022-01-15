EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 15 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 12,381 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 12,381 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 5,788. Almaty city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections – 1,549 and 1,521, respectively.

    Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region – 521, Almaty region – 405, Shymkent city – 380, Akmola region – 330, Kyzylorda region – 320, Aktobe region – 300, West Kazakhstan region – 246, Mangistau region – 234, Pavlodar region – 223, Zhambyl region – 192, Turkestan region – 141, East Kazakhstan region – 105, and Kostanay region – 104.

    North Kazakhstan region has reported 22 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,036,385.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!