Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 19 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty city has seen the highest single-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – nine. Nur-Sultan city has reported three fresh infections over the past day.

Kostanay region has reported two fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Pavlodar region - two, Shymkent city - one, Almaty region - one, and East Kazakhstan region - one.

No new daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazahstan, and Turkestan regions.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload has reached 1,305,170.



