    09:09, 03 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 253 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 253 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty city has seen the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 80. Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions have reported 41 and 32 daily COVID-19 infections, respectively.

    Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Kostanay region - 16, Nur-Sultan city - 15, Pavlodar region - 15, East Kazakhstan region - 12, Almaty region - 10, and West Kazakhstan region - 10.

    Akmola region has reported seven fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Kyzylorda region - four, Atyrau region - three, Zhambyl region - three, Shymkent city - two, Aktobe region - two, and Turkestan region - one.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload has reached 1,303,063.



