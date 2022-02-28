EN
    08:49, 28 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 263 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 263 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty city has seen the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 95. Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions have reported 29 daily COVID-19 infections each.

    Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Pavlodar region - 23, Karaganda region - 20, Nur-Sultan city - 16, East Kazakhstan region - 16, Almaty region - 11, and Akmola region - 10.

    West Kazakhstan region has reported seven fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Zhambyl region - three, Shymkent city - two, and Turkestan region - two.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,302,322.



