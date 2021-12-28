Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 354 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 354 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 76. Karaganda region is ranked second with 65 daily infections. It is followed by Almaty city with 49 daily cases of COVID-19.

Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Akmola region – 46, Pavlodar region – 37, North Kazakhstan region - 30, and East Kazakhstan region – 17.

Almaty region has reported eight fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Shymkent city – seven, Kostanay region – seven, Atyrau region – three, Zhambyl region – two, West Kazakhstan region – two, Mangistau region – two, Aktobe region – one, Kyzylorda region – one, and Turkestan region – one.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 986,553.