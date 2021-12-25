Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 442 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 442 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 83. Karaganda region is ranked second with 59 daily infections. It is followed by Akmola region with 49 daily cases of COVID-19.

Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in North Kazakhstan region - 46, Pavlodar region – 45, Almaty city -44, Kostanay region – 42, East Kazakhstan region – 21, Atyrau region – 12, and West Kazakhstan region – 11.

Kyzylorda region has reported eight fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Almaty region – seven, Shymkent city – four, Zhambyl region – four, Mangistau region – three, Aktobe region – two, and Turkestan region – two.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 985,458.