    12:11, 06 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 45 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 45 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    As of November 6, 725 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 86 are under treatment as inpatients, and 639 as outpatients.

    According to the ministry, five COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, three in critical condition, and one on life support.


