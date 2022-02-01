Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 5,466 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 5,466 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,037. Pavlodar and Karaganda regions are second and third in terms of the biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections – 803 and 729, respectively.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Akmola region – 691, Kostanay region – 453, Nur-Sultan city – 421, North Kazakhstan region – 385, Almaty region – 232, Aktobe region – 195, East Kazakhstan region – 183, and West Kazakhstan region – 115.

Mangistau region has reported 66 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Zhambyl region – 58, Atyrau region – 48, Shymkent city – 40, Kyzylorda region – 20, and Turkestan region – 17.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,238,954.