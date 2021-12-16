Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 575 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 575 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Karaganda region has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 105. North Kazakhstan region is ranked second with 80 daily infections. It is followed by Nur-Sultan city reporting 75 daily cases of COVID-19.

67 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar region, 61 in Akmola region, 57 in Kostanay region, 39 in Almaty city, 23 in East Kazakhstan region, 19 in Almaty region, 11 in Atyrau region, and 10 in West Kazakhstan region.

Kyzylorda region has reported seven fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Mangistau region – five, Turkestan region – five, Shymkent city – four, Aktobe region – four, and Zhambyl region -three.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 981,435.