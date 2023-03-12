12:16, 12 March 2023 | GMT +6
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 58 in Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 58 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.
As of today, 1,783 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 130 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,653 as outpatients.
According to the ministry, two COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, three in critical condition, and three connected to artificial lung ventilation.