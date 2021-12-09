EN
    08:40, 09 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 683 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 683 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 104. Karaganda region is ranked second with 101 daily infections. North Kazakhstan region is third in terms of the highest number of COVID-19 infections - 83.

    Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar region – 81, Kostanay region – 71, Akmola region – 64, Almaty city – 51, East Kazakhstan region – 35, Almaty region – 29, West Kazakhstan region – 20, and Shymkent city – 12.

    Atyrau region has reported seven fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Kyzylorda region – seven, Zhambyl region – six, Mangistau region – five, Turkestan region – four, and Aktobe region – three.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 977,714.


