EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 05 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 695 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 695 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 114. Karaganda region is ranked second with 96 daily infections. Kostanay region is third in terms of the highest number of COVID-19 infections - 82.

    Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar region – 79, North Kazakhstan region – 75, Almaty city – 74, Akmola region – 64, Almaty region – 22, East Kazakhstan region – 21, and West Kazakhstan region – 21.

    Aktobe region has reported eight fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Atyrau region – eight, Shymkent city – seven, Zhambyl region – seven, Kyzylorda region – seven, Turkestan region – six, and Mangistau region – four.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 975,150.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!