    09:30, 12 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Daily COVID-19 cases drop to 1,499 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,499 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 271. Almaty city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 238 and 157, accordingly.

    Out of the total number of daily COVID-19 cases, Pavlodar region has reported 155 infections, North Kazakhstan region – 122, Almaty region – 112, and Akmola region – 110.

    97 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Kostanay region, 95 in East Kazakhstan region, 37 in Shymkent city, 28 in Aktobe region, Turkestan region – 19, West Kazakhstan region – 18, Atyrau region – 13, Kyzylorda region – 13, and Zhambyl region – 11.

    Mangistau region has recorded three cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    The country has so far reported 907,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19.


