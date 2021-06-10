Daily COVID-19 cases surging in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of June 10 Almaty region confirmed 26,611 coronavirus cases, including 16,691 symptomatic, Kazinform reports.

The growth rate as compared to the last 2 weeks decreased from 0.3% to 02%. For the past 24 hours there were detected 64 new cases, including 29 symptomatic and 35 asymptomatic. 21 of them are children aged under 14, 11 schoolchildren, 2 students.

As of June 10, 25,550 patients were discharged from hospitals, 36 for the past 24 hours. Yesterday there were recorded 40 coronavirus cases.

246,072 were administered the first component, 146,861 the second. Among those vaccinated are public servants, health workers, teachers, people with underlying conditions, and others.