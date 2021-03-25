Daily COVID-19 death toll in Brazil sees new all-time high: 3,251

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reached a new record, surpassing three thousand deaths from COVID-19 registered in 24 hours. From Monday to Tuesday, 3,251 lives were lost to the pandemic. This brings the amount of people who have succumbed to COVID-19 to 298,676, Agencia Brasil reports.

There are also 3,396 fatalities under investigation by health teams, as the cause of death is sometimes released after a patient’s death.

The total amount of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in 24 hours was 82,493, raising the case tally since the beginning of the pandemic to 12,130,019.

The data were published by the Health Ministry in its daily report, released Tuesday evening (Mar. 23). The update combines figures raised by state and local authorities on cases and deaths caused by COVID-19.

Patients recovered have totaled 10,601,658. Those with an active case, being monitored by health agents, add up to 1,229,685.

Figures are lower on Sundays and Mondays due to the lower amount of staff registering new cases and deaths. On Tuesday, data tend to go higher, as previously uncounted occurrences from the weekend are finally computed.

States

The list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 is headed by São Paulo (68,623), Rio de Janeiro (35,331), Minas Gerais (22,123), Rio Grande do Sul (17,499), and Paraná (14,281).

Those with the lowest death counts are Acre (1,201), Amapá (1,243), Roraima (1,290), Tocantins (1,838), and Sergipe (3,322).

Vaccination

By yesterday evening, a total of 29.9 million vaccine doses had been distributed. Of these, 15 million were given, 11.4 million of which as the first dose, and 3.6 million as the second.