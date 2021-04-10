Daily COVID-19 deaths hit new record in Brazil: 4,249

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has hit a new all-time high for COVID-19–related deaths in 24 hours—4,249. The country had topped 4 thousand deaths in a single day on Tuesday (Apr. 6), when 4,195 lives were confirmed lost to the disease, Agencia Brasil reports.

This brings the total amount of people who succumbed to COVID-19 up to 345,025. There are also 3,572 deaths under investigation by health teams, as in some cases the cause of death is determined after a patient dies.

The report was released Thursday (8) by the Health Ministry and combines data submitted by state health secretariats.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, cases have added up to 13,279,957, after 86,652 new positive diagnoses were registered from Wednesday to Thursday.

The number of recovered patients now stands at 11,732,193. People with an active case, monitored by health agents, amount to 1,202,639.

States

The list of Brazilian states with the highest death tolls for COVID-19 is headed by São Paulo (70,742), Rio de Janeiro (38,657), Minas Gerais (26,795), Rio Grande do Sul (21,538), and Paraná (18,492).

Those with the fewest deaths so far are Acre (1,325), Amapá (1,371), Roraima (1,384), Tocantins (2,181), and Sergipe (3,693).