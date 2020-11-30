Daily COVID-19 recoveries up to 274 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 274 more people have made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Out of 274 recent daily COVID-19 recoveries, East Kazakhstan region accounts for 180.

North Kazakhstan region has added 35 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Karaganda region – 20, Pavlodar region – 17, West Kazakhstan region – 12, Atyrau region as well as Kyzylorda region – 3, and Kostanay and Aktobe regions each have reported 2 daily coronavirus recoveries.