Daily COVID-19 recoveries up to 326 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 326 new COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, more from 245 reported in the previous day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 78. With 50, North Kazakhstan region has reported the second highest daily COVID-19 recoveries. The third highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 45.

42 more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Pavlodar region, 31 – in Akmola region, 16 – in Kyzylorda region, 15 – in West Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Karaganda region, 10 – in Aktobe region, and 8 – in the city of Shymkent.

Almaty and Atyrau regions each have reported 7 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The country has so far reported a total of 108,958 COVID-19 recoveries.