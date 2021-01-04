Daily COVID-19 recoveries up to 752 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 752 COVID-19 patients have made full recovery in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

With 265, Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh COVID-19 recoveries, followed by East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions – 110 and 101, respectively.

60 fresh COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 39 - in Atyrau region, 38 – in West Kazakhstan region, 32 in Pavlodar region as well as in North Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Karaganda region, 23 – in Almaty region, 18 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Turkestan region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

The country’s COVID-19 recoveries stand at 144,710.