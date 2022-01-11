20:11, 11 January 2022 | GMT +6
Daily infections below 4,000 for 5th day amid tightened curbs
SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed below 4,000 for the fifth consecutive day Tuesday amid tightened antivirus restrictions, but concerns linger over a possible resurgence due to the continued spread of the omicron variant.
The country added 3,097 new COVID-19 infections, including 2,813 local infections, raising the total caseload to 670,483, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), Yonhap reports.
The country reported 43 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 6,114, according to the health authorities. The fatality rate came to 0.91 percent.
The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients stood at 780, staying below 1,000 for more than a week.