Daily number of COVID-19 recoveries at 1,584 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,584 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been recorded in Almaty city - 469. Nur-Sultan city and Almaty region are second and third with 345 and 126 daily recoveries, respectively. The triple-digit number of daily recoveries has also been recorded in Kostanay and Karagada regions – 118 and 108 recovered cases, accordingly.

99 more have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Aktobe region.

92 have defeated COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region in the past day.

50 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in East Kazakhstan region, 45 in North Kazakhstan region, 34 in Pavlodar region, 31 in Shymkent city, 30 in Atyrau region, 20 in Mangistau region, eight in Turkestan region, seven in Kyzylorda region, and two in Akmola region.

In total, the country has reported 237,446 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.