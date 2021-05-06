Daily number of COVID-19 recoveries at 3,816 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking total COVID-19 recoveries to 288,187, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has recorded the four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,951.

The biggest triple-digit number of fresh COVID-19 recovered cases has been reported in city – 379.

Triple-digit numbers of daily recoveries have been registered in Nur-Sultan city – 379, Almaty region – 274, Karaganda region – 229, Aktobe region – 193, Atyrau region – 140, and Zhambyl region – 140.

90 have defeated COVID-19 in Mangistau region, 85 in Pavlodar region, 69 in Turkestan region, 65 in Kyzylorda region, 64 in Shymkent city, 48 in West Kazakhstan region, 31 in East Kazakhstan region, 23 in North Kazakhstan region, 21 in Kostanay region, and 14 in Akmola region.