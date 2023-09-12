Daily oil production declines in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Daily oil production has significantly declined in Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Energy has confirmed the information on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

As the Ministry informed, the Complex Gas Processing Unit 3 at Karachaganak oilfield was completely halted for 5 days – from September 11 to 15 – for a planned and prevention maintenance works.

«The complete halt of the CGTU-3 coincides with a repair shutdown at the 3rd stage of the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant and zero intake of gas. As of September 11, gas output made 3,300 tons having decreased by 27,000 tons compared to September 10,» the Ministry said.

As Telegram-channels informed, this is the lowest oil output indicator recorded since July 3, 2023, when the accident at MAEK occurred.

Earlier, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satkaliyev commented on the issue of revision of oil production forecast following the MAEK accident. «Because of electricity restrictions, the deviation from the plan is now 12,000 tons per day,» he said. In his words, oil output is expected to be at 89.4 million tons by the end of the year.