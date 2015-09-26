Dalai Lama puts off October trip to U.S.

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - On advice of his U.S. doctors, the Dalai Lama has canceled a series of October appearances in the United States, his office announced Friday.

The Dalai Lama, 80, was told to rest for several weeks after a routine checkup, the statement said. "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by this decision and apologize to all the people who have worked so hard in organizing the visit as well as to the public," his office said. The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the people of Tibet, was scheduled to speak at events in Colorado, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Utah beginning on October 17. The news will be welcomed by officials from China, who regard the Dalai Lama as a separatist. China has vociferously objected in the past to meetings between the Dalai Lama and U.S. officials, according to CNN. When asked for comment about the canceled trip, State Department spokesperson Julia Straker said, "The Dalai Lama is a respected world figure who is always welcomed to the United States."