Dalmatian pelican saved in Petropavlovsk (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Last weekend a resident of Petropavlovsk town in North Kazakhstan region found a Dalmatian pelican on the Lake Kamenka. He gave the bird listed in the Red Book to the municipal botanic gardenю

As veterinary doctor of the botanic garden Evgeny Mishchenko said, the pelican had anded probably because of snow slush. The bird seems quite healthy. "When spring comes we will release the pelican. However, it will be quite difficult to feed the bird, as it eats 3 kg of fish a day. We don't have enough money to buy fish every day. For that we decided to launch a fundraising campaign. We would be grateful if people of Petropavlovsk help us to help this bird," Mishchenko said. By Gulnara Kali