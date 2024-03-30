Dam burst reported in Aktobe region

Cracks were reported on the Shcherbakov dam in Aktobe region on Friday following days of floods caused by runoff water from melting ice and snow, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Local villages Taldysai and Zhurgenov are home to dozens households. 149 villagers were evacuated ahead of the dam burst by rescue crews.

The dam burst occurred at 21:40 pm local time. The water broke through the dam and rushed to the Irgiz River. 251 villagers, including 87 children, left the flood-hit area on their own. No injuries or casualties were reported.