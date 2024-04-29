Dam bursts in Kenya amid heavy downpour, at least 40 killed

At least 40 people have been confirmed dead, with several others still missing, after a dam burst in a town north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, following heavy rains across the country, local police said Monday, Xinhua reported.

Naivasha Police Commander Stephen Kirui said that they had recovered 40 bodies from the debris on Monday, with a major search and rescue operation ongoing in the Mai Mahiu area, about 60 kilometers north of Nairobi, after a nearby river overflowed due to flash floods.

"We have 40 bodies collected so far, and many more are covered by the mud. Many cars are also submerged," Kirui said from the site.

The Kenya Red Cross Society, a charitable organization, said that the floodwaters originated from a nearby river that burst its banks on Sunday night.

"Several people have been taken to a health facility in Mai Mahiu due to flash floods affecting Kamuchiri Village," the charity said.